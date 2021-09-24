False Green Pass and “easy”certificates. In trouble doctors of Rome and Genoa

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Coronavirus in Italy continues to scare. The delta variant is now rampant throughout the territory and is seven times more contagious than the traditional virus. For this reason, the government has decided to accelerate putting the obligation of Green Pass for all workers in the public and private sectors. But two investigations have revealed serious irregularities: doctors who provide fake documents and certifications of “easy” exemptions. Two cases in a few days, in Rome and Genoa. Politicians, celebrities, sportsmen and entrepreneurs without vaccine, but with Green pass (bogus). At their disposal, – we read on Fatto Quotidiano – a general practitioner from his office in the heart of the capital, according to investigators, would have made false certifications vaccination, perhaps in exchange for money and favors. The top-secret investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office in Rome is a wake-up call in view of the mandatory certification for all workers.

Even the public prosecutor’s office of Genoa – reports Fanpage – has opened an investigation into the certifications “easy” by complacent doctors to get the exemption from the vaccine for Covid and also masks. The investigation, in the preliminary stage, started after the complaints filed against a doctor subject to disciplinary action by the Board of Order and reference of the world “no vax”. According to these complaints, arrived from all over Italy, the doctor would have compiled certificates to attest to health problems that prevent the use of masks and vaccination. These certifications, however, would be issued without even a visit. But they would not be the only exposed: always to the investigators from Genoa, in fact, would come other reports on other doctors from the certificate “easy”.

Translated from https://www.affaritaliani.it/coronavirus/green-pass-falsi-certificati-facili-nei-guai-due-medici-di-roma-genova-758929.html?refresh_ce

