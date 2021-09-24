The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Orange Vests continue to clash with Dan Andrews’ army
Orange Vests March For Third Day in Melbourne, Police Crack Skulls
The CEO of pharmaceutical giant Moderna says that even younger people will have to get vaccine booster shots at least once every three years, meaning that a two-tier society which punishes the unvaccinated could remain in place indefinitely.
With what the police and counter terrorism units are now doing in Melbourne, something will give and we will see a major incident, and then all hell will break loose.
Just to complete the report: The man with the bloody face is up and well. He had to go to the hospital and get some stiches, but apparently, nothing is broken.
There is no other option. Andrews is following globalist orders. They will kill all of us anyway in the end. Better resist now it still can.