in Latest, Video

Biden kisses up to Macron. France is back in the club

65 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden kisses up to Macron. France is back in the club
The Duran: Episode 1096

France to return ambassador to Washington after Biden’s call to Macron in wake of major military contract snub

France to return ambassador to Washington after Biden’s call to Macron in wake of major military contract snub

The French ambassador to the US, recalled recently over the AUKUS row, will return to Washington next week, President Emmanuel Macron has announced after a phone call with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Orange Vests continue to clash with Dan Andrews’ army

Boris meets Biden, and Boris leaves empty handed