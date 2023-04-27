The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Xi Jinping-Zelensky call raises the stakes for Ukraine and Europe
The Duran: Episode 1571
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I think your analysis of the Zelenski Xi Jinpings talk is exellent!
Great program. What this has done is to increasingly marginalize the US. Consider- 1) The fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is indicative of the increasing clout the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) has on the world stage. 2) China has taken a leading role in the rapprochement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and other Gulf Monarchies with Iran and Syria. 3) KSA is now accepting the Chinese renminbi for commercial transactions involving energy, displacing the ‘petrodollar’ as the sole currency used for these transactions. This is accelerating de-dollarization, which… Read more »