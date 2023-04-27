in Latest, Video

Elensky calls Xi Jinping. NATO, Ukraine 98% ready. Erdogan, sick for a day. Drone Putin. U/1

467 Views 45 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Elensky calls Xi Jinping. NATO, Ukraine 98% ready. Erdogan, sick for a day. Drone Putin. U/1
Topic 941

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

45 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Magnar Husby
Magnar Husby
April 27, 2023

A such heartattack is possible! I have experienced it!

0
Reply
Macko
Macko
April 27, 2023

Sad that despite all of Biden’s medical deficiencies, he’s still more intelligent that those that choose to vote for him.

1
Reply
Michael Woodbridge
Michael Woodbridge
April 27, 2023

Always enlightening. thank you Alex.

1
Reply

How the world for the naive is created so the creation of narrative. neo imperialism or neo colonialism. Did you ask yourself how America really became an Empire?

Xi Jinping-Zelensky call raises the stakes for Ukraine and Europe