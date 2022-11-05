in Latest, Video

Xi Jinping schools Scholz during quick trip to China

763 Views 22 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Xi Jinping schools Scholz during quick trip to China
The Duran: Episode 1428

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

22 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
November 5, 2022

RE: “Xi Jinping schools Scholz during quick trip to China”
I didn’t know that Xi Jinping could teach Kindergarten students in addition to Governing China.

1
Reply
Tom
Tom
November 5, 2022

Russia will be there next year and ten years from now. Its stupid to sanction the partner Germany need so badly.

0
Reply

Biden, Sunak renew vows. UK training secret army. Putin explains Kherson. Titanic Crimea stamp. U/1

Ukraine Facing Defeat; US Sends ‘Military Inspectors’ to Ukraine