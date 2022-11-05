The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden, Sunak renew vows. UK training secret army. Putin explains Kherson. Titanic Crimea stamp. U/1
Leaked documents: British spies constructing secret terror army in Ukraine – The Grayzone
Documents obtained by The Grayzone reveal plans by a cell of British military-intelligence figures to organize and train a covert Ukrainian “partisan” army with explicit instructions to attack Russian targets in Crimea. On October 28th, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged the Russian Black Sea fleet’s flagship vessel in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
Alex “I don’t know what that could mean but…” SO HOW THE HELL I KNOW, it means ONE (1) POSEIDON and the whole stupid British island going out of the map ?!!
Russia warned British already and if they don’t understand take it seriously, bye bye British islands !!
You can’t say it or are you having some problem with your toolbox ?!!
The name “Poseidon” the world would ever remember when UK is mentioned. But, keep poking the Bear.
Not democracy but who controls the Heartland. Eurasia. Its a decades old war coming to its decision in Ukraine. Its laughable. The present Brits are not the same Brits as in WW2.