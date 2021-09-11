The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Xi-Biden Call Signals US Retreat on Confrontation with China, Taiwan Issue
News Topic 278
Chinese President Xi Jinping Speaks with U.S. President Joseph Biden on the Phone
On the morning of 10 September 2021, President Xi Jinping took a phone call from U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. The two leaders had candid, in-depth and extensive strategic communication and exchanges on China-U.S. relations and relevant issues of mutual interest.
Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China
Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China | The White House
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge. They agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.