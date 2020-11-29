in Latest, Video

WVW-TV Exclusive: Lt. General Michael Flynn’s First Interview Since His Pardon Talking About Ongoing Coup

250 Views

WVW-TV Exclusive: Lt. General Michael Flynn’s First Interview Since President Trump’s Pardon Includes His Talking About Ongoing Coup w/ Guest Lt. General McInerney and Mary Fanning

WVW-TV Exclusive: Lt. General Michael Flynn’s First Interview Since President Trump’s Pardon Includes His Talking About the Ongoing Coup w/ Guest Lt. General McInerney and Mary Fanning.

source

WVW-TV Exclusive: Lt. General Michael Flynn’s First Interview Since President Trump’s Pardon Includes His Talking About the Ongoing Coup w/ Guest Lt. General McInerney and Mary Fanning.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

coupUSALt. General McInerneyMary FanningLt. General Michael Flynn

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

USA attacked in plain sight: Subversion tactics destroying the USA today

President Trump’s case advances in multiple states as Fraud allegations hit home [Video]