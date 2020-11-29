USA attacked in plain sight: Subversion tactics destroying the USA today

Yuri Bezmenov: Subversion Tactics & How To Resist Them
I do not own this content. A lecture by KGB defector, Yuri Bezmenov (aka. Tomas Schuman), given in Los Angeles in 1983 regarding Soviet-era subversion tactics, their use against the U.S.A., and how to resist them. Despite the age of the video his message is still relevant today; perhaps more than ever.
Yuri Bezmenov
Is this what has been happening to the West across the globe? You may recognize the tactics?
Tactics of subversion is the war on the mind to weaken your opponent and let them destroy themselves before you take over.
Stage 1. Demoralization – takes 15 to 20 years by one lifetime of students by attacking 5 areas
Stage 2. Destabilization (create infighting) – takes 2 to 5 years
Stage 3. Crisis – takes 2 to 6 months
Stage 4. Normalization – take over the country and destroy actors that help destabilize the country as they have done their job. Stabilize the country to control it.
Subversion playbook, you will recognize what is happening right now. We are reaching the crisis!
