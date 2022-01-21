Why Sports And Politics Should Never Mix

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It’s not long before XXIV Olympic Winter Games begins, but it has already been marred by a series of scandals. In particular, China was blamed by the US and some European countries for violating human rights in the province of Xinjiang. The talk is about the Uyghur genocide.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.