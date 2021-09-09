The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Why is Blinken’s State Department blocking private rescue flights from Afghanistan?
****News Topic 545*****
Taliban Unveils New Government, Includes FBI ‘Most Wanted’ Terrorist As Interior Minister
Taliban Unveils New Government, Includes FBI ‘Most Wanted’ Terrorist As Interior Minister
The Taliban unveiled its new government on Tuesday in the presence of invited foreign delegations from Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar – which gives a strong indicator of how Afghanistan’s new foreign policy will be aligned.
State Department obstruction of private rescue flights from Afghanistan revealed in leaked email
State Department obstruction of private rescue flights from Afghanistan revealed in leaked email
The State Department refused to grant official approval for private evacuation flights from Afghanistan to land in third countries, even though the department conceded that that approval would likely be needed for planes to land in those countries, an email reviewed by Fox News shows.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
what are u doing that far north in my home city?
Very odd indeed. The only conclusion I can draw is that those Americans selected to be flown to US ally Saudi Arabia only, and to no other country, have been identified by US Intel agencies loyal to the Dem party as having been critical of the Biden WH, as well as those who may possess information which could be considered the “inconvenient truth” about US war crimes in Afghanistan which mustn’t become public. I hope there will be at least one investigative journalist still committed to revealing the truth who will follow up with what happens to these Americans in… Read more »
Never outshine the boss. It only makes him look stupid.
then what’s the point of posting anything, if I am not free to say what I think. Anyone who can’t tolerate other opinions has no business posting anything, or saying anything in public. The best debates are those where many people can come together, each one making their contribution to the topic. If it’s done with honesty, it can lead to a deeper understanding of the issue at hand. It’s very rare to find one person with so much wisdom that they can say everything that can possibly be said about a topic.
So true. I have a book called Opposing Viewpoints that I believe was written for high school students. There are various topics with an essay on each topic giving quite different viewpoints and it is the edges where they meet or overlap that tend to present the most fertile food for discussion, I suppose that’s because finding a bit of common ground is a good place to start a discussion that can lead to a greater understanding. As you say, rarely (if ever) does one person know everything there is to know about a topic. They say that no one… Read more »