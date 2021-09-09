The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
As UK’s Taxes Surge, Johnson, Deploys Patrol Boats Against China
UK sends ‘less-capable’ warships to Asia-Pacific, ‘no threat to PLA’
With two offshore patrol vessels setting out from a UK naval base on Tuesday, the country reportedly started to permanently station its warships in the Asia-Pacific region, at a time when the US is rallying its allies to the region in an attempt to confront and contain China.
UK defence secretary suggests US is no longer a superpower
Ben Wallace, Britain’s defence secretary, suggested the US could no longer be considered a superpower in an interview where he also contrasted his department’s handling of the Afghanistan crisis with that of the embattled Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
But Boris and Priti can’t stop the French sending their hired rubber boats full of scared people who have travelled through umpteen safe countries to sup at the trough full of milk and honey,