By By Gevorg Mirzayan

The collective West is making efforts to destroy Russia’s relationship with one of the most promising countries on the planet – India. Why exactly are they doing this and why does New Delhi, despite all these attempts and difficulties, support Moscow in its global confrontation with the West?

Western sociologists from the Pew Research Center published survey data on India. It turned out that almost 80% of the country’s population supports the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the media also paid attention to other figures in the survey. For example, what do Indians think about Russia. According to the study, 57% of Indians have a positive attitude towards Moscow, and 40% of respondents even believe that Russia’s influence in the world has grown over the past year.

This is a problem for the West. Firstly, India is the world’s largest democracy. Without its participation in the anti-Russian actions, the American narrative “all democracies have rallied against Russia” turns into “all Western countries have rallied against Russia” – and these are two completely different narratives.

Secondly, India is a huge market. Thirdly, India is one of the leaders of the developing world and at the same time a country that is not at enmity with the West (unlike Russia, China, Iran). This means that the possibilities of forceful pressure on it are limited – only those that will not transfer New Delhi to the list of opponents can be used.

As a result, the West can only use non-forcefull methods of pressure on India – that is, soft power. Plus the Western media and so called analysts do this non-stop. For example, they talk about how Moscow is supposedly an unreliable partner, for example, in security matters (where India is still dependent on Russian weapons). However, everything is exactly the opposite. Moscow, unlike the West, does not make military-technical cooperation dependent on the political views of the leadership of the purchasing country (as, for example, the Americans do). And certainly not using issues of economic dependence to teach developing countries about life.

“The Russia/USSR showed great respect for the former British colonies, which leaves an imprint on both human and state relations,” Nikita Mendkovich, the head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, he reminds the newspaper VZGLYAD. But India’s respect and interest in Russia is explained not only by this. New Delhi is interested in economic cooperation.

