The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
WaPo, Ukraine warming up to conflict freeze. ATACMS for Elensky. Boris back in Kiev. U/1
Topic 1081
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Alex – Consider. In the 1980’s Reagan dreamed up the Star Wars program that was mostly BS but the USSR bought it and effectively bankrupted itself trying to keep up with a program that didn’t exist. Fast forward to Russia today. Is Putin pulling a Star Wars? Right now, he has drained most of the Wests reserves and he has said he can do this for 3 years meaning another 18 months at least. The EU for the most part is in recession and the US is also or darn close to it. Putin is doing to the West what… Read more »
I don’t see why Russia would be magnanimous and freeze the conflict to allow NATO to re-arm and regroup. It is in Russia’s interest to continue to drain the coffers of the West and upset the US electorate that the US continues to send money. It’s in Russia’s interest to damage Biden and the war hawks’ platform for the election. When Ukraine is offering $2m to any Russian pilot to defect (with hardware), when the collective west/NATO are running war games in the Black Sea in 2 days time – these are not people who should be listened to by… Read more »
Russia needs to publicly state that for every missile that hits Crimea, or other Russian territory, 10 larger missiles will hit Kiev and other major Ukraine cities.
Unfortunately think you are SO RIGHT.