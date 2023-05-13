Why H.G. Wells’ World Brain and Yuval Harari’s Hackable Human Will Not Succeed

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Originally published on The Rising Tide Foundation
What logic underlies today’s Great Reset agenda and why is it doomed to fail? In this Rising Tide Foundation presentation, Cynthia Chung will explore the systemic fallacies underlying the technocratic system of government outlined in HG Wells’ infamous 1939 «The World Brain» and its modern expression in Davos’ celebrity priest Yuval Noah Harari’s philosophy. What evidence of soul, purpose, design and truth do these misanthropes reject and why will this denial of reality ultimately prove their undoing?
And watch the Q and A session here:
Subscribe to Cynthia’s Substack here: cynthiachung.substack.com
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.