Why GOP Lost Georgia: McConnell blocking $2,000 Stimulus Checks
After Likely GOP Losses In Georgia, Let The Blame Game Begin
The recriminations about the likely loss of two GOP incumbents in Georgia will ripple through Republican circles in a display of total acrimony. There’s plenty of blame to go around, but the strong message from D.C. Republicans will be: If not for Donald Trump complaining about election fraud, this would’ve gone differently.
