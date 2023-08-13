Why America’s Military Has Consistently Failed Since 1991

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Ever since the U.S. military successfully defeated in Kuwait Iraq’s invasion against Kuwait, the U.S. military has sent U.S. forces abroad on around 250 occasions, according to the Congressional Research Service’s 7 June 2023 Report, “Instances of Use of United States Armed Forces Abroad, 1798-2023”, to conflicts (or sometimes national emergencies) in: Zaire, Sierra Leone, Iraq, Bosnia, Somalia, Macedonia, Haiti, Bosnia, Rwanda, Liberia, Central African Republic, Albania, Congo, Gabon, Cambodia, Guinea-Bisau, Kenya, Tanzania, Afghanistan, Sudan, Kosovo, East Timor, Yemen, Philippines, Cote d’Ivoire, Georgia, Greece, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Lebanon, Libya, Egypt, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Uganda, Niger, Jordan, Burundi, South Korea, Ukraine, Poland, Senegal, West Africa, Lithuania, Kuwait, Cameroon, Turkey, Cuba, Guatemala, Germany, Romania, Honduras, Syria, Peru, Uruguay, England, Sri Lanka, St. Maarten, Colombia, El Salvador, Trinidad, Thailand, Ukraine, Ecuador, Japan, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Panama, Tonga, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, and Latvia. That’s 74 nations. And none of them had ever attacked, nor even threatened, America.

Most of these countries were being sent U.S. troops and/or weapons, and training, on more than one occasion; and some of these engagements were requested by the recipient’s Government for help to keep it in power, and some were sent to entire regions instead of to individual nations, such as, for example: “On February 12, 2020, the Secretary of Defense announced that the Army’s 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, based at Fort Benning, GA, would deploy to Africa to provide training and assistance to African forces as a way to better compete with Russia and China … to ensure support with the National Defense Strategy’s priorities.” And, in 2022, America had “approximately 100,000 military personnel either permanently stationed or deployed to Europe and its waters.145” So: those 100,000 were permanent forces, military occupation, instead of temporary ones. But if the objective was against “terrorism,” and if this meant actually against jihadism, then where were the victories against that? And if the mission was instead for regime-change in Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, etc., then where were the victories for that? Has there ever been a victory against Iraq, which we invaded many times and still occupy? There is coercion against Iraq, but where is the victory against Iraq? We destroyed Iraq, but never defeated it. Where is the victory against Libya? Where is the victory against Syria? America destroys lots of countries. Where is the victory against Ukraine (there was a generally successful U.S. coup there in February 2014, it turned Ukraine into a U.S. vassal-nation, a U.S. colony — but where is the U.S. victory in Ukraine now, after the U.S. coup)? Where is that victory now, 9 years after America’s successful takeover of Ukraine so as to defeat Russia?

The U.S. Government has consistently lied about how ‘successful’ it is in its current wars; and, since its ‘news’-media stenographically report to the public whatever it says, as-if what it says is true, the public think that this is reality instead of just lies. And, so, the public continues to tolerate having a military that is actually a failure, and even to respect America’s military more than any other “institution,” except on a few occasions when “small business” was the most respected “institution”. So: America’s armaments-makers, who receive half of the half of all of congressionally appropriated funds each year (the armaments-makers get 26% of the total each year) that goes to America’s military (half of that 53%), continue doing business as is usual — and profits as it is; in fact, the profits are soaring. There are no mass protests by American taxpayers against “The Military,” though it wastes immense sums (certainly over $500 billion) every year. For what (except for those profits to the armaments-firms)?

The U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media are essential to keeping those profits coming. So: those ‘news’-media never report that U.S. forces were, in fact, defeated. Remember Afghanistan? Americans were shocked when our forces simply left. They didn’t know. They had been kept strung along for an ultimate victory, which never was even possible there.

Thus, for example, Rupert Murdoch’s London Times headlined on August 12th, “Ukraine is winning the war with Russia, but it won’t be over by Christmas”, and in this ‘news’-report said that “There is a growing awareness in Kyiv and the West that they need to start working to a new, longer timeframe.” However, virtually all military analysts that aren’t financially dependent upon the U.S. ‘Defense’ contractors have been saying for a long time that Ukraine is losing the war if it hasn’t already lost the war against Russia. This is America’s war against Russia; it’s being waged by Ukraine’s troops in the battlefields of Ukraine and is destroying Ukraine, and the sanctions against Russia are failing, and the war is failing, but the war must go on, because those war-profits must be kept coming in for as long as possible. So: Ukrainians must keep on fighting and dying and killing, in this enormously profitable war. And that’s the type of truth that the ‘news’-media never report.

