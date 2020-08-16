Who Is Glenn Kirschner?

Kirschner is a former senior prosecutor. He started his career in the US Army and ended up running the homicide section in Washington DC. He is currently teaching law at George Washington University. Those are impressive credentials, but a more relevant question today is who is paying this guy, or perhaps even more candidly, what has he been smoking? Check out in particular his YouTube channel which currently has around 120 thousand subscribers; after listening to anything he says about either Donald Trump or William Barr, you will probably agree that his judgment has been seriously impaired by something.

In this video on another channel he voices his belief that Hillary Clinton is white as snow and has been used as a scapegoat by the President. He is right when he said there have been no criminal referrals, but is it true that the Department Of Justice couldn’t find any crimes committed by Hillary or her associates?

The video mentions the 33,000 e-mails she deleted. These e-mails were public records and did not belong to her. We can only speculate as to what they contained in much the same way a detective might speculate why a hammer was missing from a mechanic’s toolbox after the owner’s wife was found battered to death.

Apart from vlogger HA Goodman and Judicial Watch, few people have mentioned the fact that somehow Mrs Clinton was able to transfer top secret information from SCIFs onto the public Internet. That act alone should have seen her behind bars for the 2024 election. Rather than Mrs Clinton being cleared, some people in very high places looked the other way, and some continue to do so. Those people included James Comey and Loretta Lynch, but with the announcement that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is to plead guilty to fabricating evidence in the Trump-Russia witch-hunt, it could be that justice will catch up with Mrs Clinton and her co-conspirators.

In this video on his own YouTube channel, Kirschner makes multiple attacks on William Barr. Barr was Attorney General of the United States for eighteen months, from May 1990 to November 1991. He spent most of the next near three decades in the private sector, and was nearly 69 when he became Attorney General for the second time. Like Trump he has sacrificed a comfortable personal retirement to serve his country. Unlike Trump he doesn’t seem to be chasing a further step on the Maslow pyramid of needs – like having his face added to Mount Rushmore – but the corruption in the Democratic Party and at the top of so many American Government institutions is so blatant, so obvious, that there is little wonder he or someone would have accepted an offer from Donald Trump to help him clean the Augean stables.

In this article published by the left wing website Salon, Kirschner loses the plot entirely claiming Trump is a career criminal and due to the COVID-19 situation, guilty of negligent homicide. Herein he backs Robert Mueller, being probably the only person on the planet who doesn’t realise Mueller was away with the fairies when he was put in charge of the sham Russia investigation. Kirschner clearly believes Trump is somehow indebted to Russia’s charismatic leader, or claims he does. Exactly how that would work out has yet to be explained because Trump doesn’t speak Russian and Vladimir Putin doesn’t speak English.

He adds: “When I look at that, and I am a pretty forward-leaning prosecutor, give me another year and I would have found clear and overwhelming evidence that would have supported a conspiracy charge against Trump and the people in his orbit.”

He seems to forget this evidence was actually found, and every single strand of it was fabricated.

He adds: “The Republicans just want to remain in power, and they will do anything to remain in power, including continuing to support a president in the form of Donald Trump who could destroy the republic.”

Er, the Democrats are already doing that, need we mention Chicago, New York, Portland, Seattle…?

If Trump is re-elected with a big mandate, he will finish draining the Swamp and also deal with Antifa. If he is cheated, about the only way he can lose, America will be finished, literally.

A lot more could be written about Kirschner, but his claim that Kamala Harris has character and integrity beggars belief. This is the woman who a few months ago branded Joe Biden a racial bigot and a sexual predator. Now she has accepted his invitation to become his running mate. Kirschner is nowhere near as old as Biden, but if he believes half this guff, he should join him in the old folks home after Trump’s coming victory.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report