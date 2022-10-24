in Latest, Video

Who Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines? | A Mystery!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

A humorous collection of video clips shows the extreme and absurd propaganda called the American media.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

New video of the Russian plane crash in Yeysk October 17, 2022