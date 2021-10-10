in Latest, Video

White House, EU, Australia all hint at social media regulation

19 Views 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

White House, EU, Australia all hint at social media regulation
****News Topic 587*****

White House commits to tackling “harms” caused by Big Tech platforms

White House commits to tackling “harms” caused by Big Tech platforms

Censorship commitments.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jacquelyn
Jacquelyn
October 10, 2021

THE GREAT JOBS OF USA BOYS GIRLS AND OLDERS I must give my thanks to Ashley, who posted here last week comment About system she uses to earn onlin℮… I’ve got my first check total of $15550, pretty cool. i Am so excited, this is the first time i Actually earned something. i am going to work even harder new And i can’t wait for next week payment. go to home tab

For more detail…… http://Www.Paycash1.com

Last edited 23 minutes ago by Jacquelyn
0
Reply

Is Durham ready to indict more Russiagaters? (Part 1)