Furious Putin Slams EU Policies for Creating Gas Crisis, Signals End of Ukraine Gas Transit
Meeting on development of the energy industry
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister , presidential aides and , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment , Minister of Industry and Trade , Minister of Economic Development , Finance Minister , Energy Minister , Head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service Maxim Shaskolsky, governors and heads of major energy companies.
Russia is taking advantage of the energy squeeze
This has been a bad week for Europe’s energy consumers, but a satisfying one for Vladimir Putin. European benchmark gas prices on Friday were six times higher than a year ago – but did fall back from an all-time high midweek after Russia’s president suggested Moscow might be prepared to stabilise prices.
