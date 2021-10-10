The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Is Durham ready to indict more Russiagaters? (Part 1)
The Duran: Episode 1108
The DNC-connected lawyer charged in the Durham probe says the indictment doesn’t even explain what he’s accused of lying to the FBI about
In September, Special Counsel John Durham accused a DNC-connected lawyer of lying to the FBI. The lawyer, Michael Sussman, now argues that the indictment is too vague to defend himself against. Sussman informed the FBI of connections between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank.
