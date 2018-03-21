Whining and crying: US propaganda machine kicks in as President Trump congratulates Vladimir Putin on election victory

As far as the news media go, President Donald Trump will never get it right. Tuesday, the criticism among some not-so-hallowed halls of news media was that he had not congratulated President Putin on his re-election victory, secured Sunday evening in a truly landslide victory – nearly 77% of the vote!

Now, of course, much of this criticism came from Russian sources, and given the present climate of really lousy diplomatic rhetoric, it is understandable that there would be a bit of disturbance about this.

However, President Trump has his own sense of intuition and initiative, and when he decided to, he called President Putin, and that happened on Tuesday.

The call was great. The mainstream press reaction in the US was… predictable.

US Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) is reported to have ‘slammed’ the President for making a congratulatory call to ‘a dictator.’ Further, the internet and TV outlets including Fox News carried this rhetoric and criticism as though it were fact that President Putin is in fact a dictator.

Billboarded on Fox News’s video (above) was this graphic, which we want to point out specifically.

The full statement from Sen. McCain reads:

An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country’s future, including the countless Russian patriots who have risked so much to protest and resist Putin’s regime.”

As Luke Skywalker might say:

Interesting. Every single word in your statement is wrong.

First of all, every Russian citizen was free to vote any way they wished, or not to vote at all. This is not the Soviet Union any longer, nor has it been for decades, Mr. McCain. Get over it.

Turnout here was high because interest in Russia’s future is high, and the Russians are a traditional people, and they value their right to express their wishes. Their support is overwhelmingly for President Putin simply because no better leader has revealed himself or herself. The matter of “opposition” to President Putin is no more a statement of political dissent here in Russia than it is in the United States, and honestly, given the media attacks against President Trump, it’s probably far less than the dissent in the USA currently is.

President Trump has always been consistent with his approach to matters concerning President Putin, though the American media dogs his every step. His intent is for securing constructive relations with Russia and its leadership, simply because this is the right thing to do. Russia is a great power, a nuclear superpower, and an emerging economic power. Well partnered, an American-Russian alliance is one of the best things anyone could hope for.

There is no reason why this cannot be.

Quite honestly, the negative attention given him by the West and the Western press has only helped him gain support among Russian people. But even more, the steady pace of economic reform, as Russia gradually disengages from having an oil-only basis for its economy, its steady pace of reconstruction and repair from the ravages suffered by the country under Communism, and the high value of family, Church, and traditional values are all things that most conservative Americans that know about these facts envy.

It should also be said here that when conservative Americans that have been taken in by the media narrative find out what life is really like in Russia, they are always astounded, because even the ‘conservative press’ fails to represent the reality that is in Russia.

(Honestly, that is part of our mission at The Duran and our sister site RussiaFeed, so check these out to find out more accurate information.)

The American President showed himself today as who he truly is. As a statesman, he took the proper initiative to call and congratulate his Russian partner. One guess is that his waiting to do so for a day had its purpose. This is a purely speculative thought, but one guess might be that President Trump balanced his role as US President and the need to retain some presence with the need to extend an honest hand that shows he sees through his own country’s bad rhetoric and is actually interested in solving problems and getting things done.

It is also evident, as one will see in the video posted above there there is a lot more news concerning this RussiaGate allegation. The increasing surety that this is a fabrication by the Clinton team that was put in place because of her loss in the 2016 elections gives the President more room politically to disregard the screaming and yelling that the liberal press is doing. We will have more on this aspect of the story soon.