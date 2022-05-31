When is sport out of politics?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Sports may be out of politics at the moment. This proved the final of the football Champions League. This sporting action took place on May 28in Paris at the Stade de France stadium. It makes no sense to discuss the quality of the game. This was done by football experts in their numerous comments. Unfortunately, the organization of the game left much to be desired. Once again, the French proved their inability to carry out serious events.

But now about something else. I was sure that this global sporting event,the audience of which exceeds the audience of the American Super Bowl, will be used to demonstrate the war in Ukraine, the importance of helping Ukraine, reminding about the events in this country,criticizing Russia. Surprisingly, no Ukrainian national flags or banners in support of Ukraine were seen throughout the broadcast. The words PEACE and МИР appeared very often on the advertising boards in the early stages of the playoffs. At the final game, their appearance was very difficult to see. Most of the time was devoted to showing advertisements for companies that make money for the League.

UEFA officials were also without signs or colors reminiscent of the situation in this state. The players also did not use Ukrainian symbols during the award ceremony. Surprisingly, even the reserve goalkeeper of Real Madrid Andriy Lunin did not take the flag of his country with him to remind the whole world about Ukraine. Although such a tradition exists long before the beginning of Ukrainian events.

Wonder why? Someone strongly recommended not to spoil the football holiday? Have the Europeans decided to take their minds off their problems? Has the Ukrainian agenda become annoying? There are many answers to these questions. Like the questions themselves. It can be said that the second Eurovision Song Contest from the Champions League final did not work out.

