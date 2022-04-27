Americans will replace the British in Russian football

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Sounds very intriguing. I would like to ask: who, why, when? What is this about? About footballers? But there are no legionnaires from Great Britain in Russia. We are talking about Video assistant referees (VAR)providers. At the end of the football season, the British company Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd will leave the country. It was founded by the Japanese Sony and works with the main European leagues, FIFA, UEFA, serves all major international competitions. The British will leave Russian football because of the situation in Ukraine. For this reason, football in the neighboring country had to go back to the past. But! Americans will help Russian football.

Namely, the company Slomo.TV. On its official website, this company writes that it is a manufacturer of innovative server solutions for multi-channel 4K/3G/HD slow-motion replays, non-linear editing recording, video judging and VAR. Video assistant referees systems of this company for quick review of dubious moments have become an integral part of many sports arenas and are widely used in many sports. The main office is located in California. The European office is located in Vilnius, Lithuania.

I am sure that the provision of services will be carried out through partners or intermediaries. In Russia they are PTS and OKNOTV companies, there is a partner in Poland eventsMedia, in Ukraine ENGINEERservice. The presence of these companies will allow to circumvent sanctions,continue to earn and cooperate with Russia. At the same time,American politicians will speak very loudly about the inadmissibility of doing business with Russia. American commercial companies have everything calculated and they will never miss their profit. Prudent capitalists. Europe is far from them. Europeans are more faithful to traditional concepts. And the UK has proved it time and time again.The creation of an alliance between London, Warsaw and Kyiv is excellent proof of this.

Washington does not forget about its own interests. In most cases, interests are directed towards enrichment. The Second World War confirms this.Something similar is happening now. The US and its weapons companies receive financial benefits, weakening the enemy. All this will make it possible to prepare for a confrontation with China, as is often the case in American history at someone else’s expense. I do not aim to criticize the United States. I pay tribute to the assistance they provide to Ukraine. But the desire to earn from them often prevails over the desire to help.

By the way, Slomo.TV has been cooperating with the Russian hockey league for along time. Has been equipping hockey stadiums with video systems for over 12 years. business and nothing more.

