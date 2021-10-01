When Censorship Backfires

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you aren’t familiar with Simon Webb, he is a man of many talents but mostly an historian, a proper historian, not a propagandist like David Olusoga. He also has a YouTube channel devoted to comment including the dissection of false media narratives and setting the record straight on history. He is too a most agreeable sort, but that is no barrier to idiots hating you.

A moronic individual, who will remain nameless, has been trying to have his YouTube channel taken down for some time, making spurious reports of “hate speech”. Hint – you hating the way someone speaks doesn’t qualify. Having failed to impress the YouTube “safety” team, last month, this moron or another one, started a petition to have Simon’s History Debunked channel removed.

By the end of the month it had attracted 177 signatures. Many of those signing had commented; almost all those comments were left by people who had signed solely to express their support for History Debunked, but curiously, when the petition was checked around 11pm on September 30, only three comments remained: one by a dude named Steven Gosch, and the other two by “Say no to Hate Speech and Discrimination”, the moronic individual who started the petition.

Whatever this individual’s political affiliations, this is the way leftists work, the way they have always worked. Remember that next time you hear about how horrible is Donald Trump, how we need more not less immigration, or how an angry mother protesting against a pervert invading a women’s sauna is hate speech.

