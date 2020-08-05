What would Newton’s laws be for social sciences?

Social scientists have falsely concluded that society is unpredictable, so that social science cannot make laws that will determine social behaviour. On the contrary, society behaves under natural laws like physics. Here I present what Newton’s laws would be for social sciences.

1st Newton law of social science would be: Satisfied people are not destructive. Social fights are created by dissatisfied people. This axiom teaches us that satisfied people create constructive social relations.

2nd Newton law of social science would be: People of equal power respect and do not attack each other in normal conditions. We learn from this axiom that equal social power of people creates harmonious social relations.

3rd Newton law of social science would be: Equal human rights give people the same social power. We learn from this axiom that equal human rights make people satisfied with their lives and create constructive and harmonious social relations.

Authorities have prevented the emergence of equal human rights throughout the history of humankind, and this has precluded the establishment of a good society. I have defined what equal human rights are and how to establish them in a half-page article here. Once people accept equal human rights, they will build a bright future for humankind.

