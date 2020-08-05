Gallup Survey Finds Democrats More Gullible than Republicans

Eric Zuesse

A Gallup survey published on August 4th by the Knight Foundation has found that the ‘news’-media that in 2002 and 2003 stenographically transmitted to the American people the Government’s lies about WMD in Iraq, and that more recently transmitted stenographically the U.S. Government’s lies in 2016-2020 that Russia had hacked the Democratic National Committee (“Russiagate” — and here is more depth on this, indicating that the Mueller Report was part of the hoax), are overwhelmingly trusted by Democrats, but not by Republicans:

“Whereas 70% of Democrats say the media is under attack and those attacks are not justified, 61% of Republicans say such attacks are justified.”

Furthermore:

FIGURE 15 Opinions of News Media, by Political Party: What is your overall opinion of the news media in the United States today? Republicans (43% “Very unfavorable”) Democrats (5% “Very unfavorable”)

The study showed overwhelmingly higher trust in America’s lying ‘news’-media by Democrats than by Republicans.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report