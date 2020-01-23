What Trump’s speech at Davos is likely about

An interesting point of view from an Indian journalist about Trump and what his speech at Davos is about. It’s only about 9 minutes long.
jezail.org on the web
and
jezail.org on FaceBook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08ZHqfH2oCM
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
EXCELLENT. Clear minded, emotionally detached, INTELLECTUAL analysis. You don’t get very much of that in the West. I’m watching for more of this guys commentary. First-rate stuff, from outside the brainwash bubble.