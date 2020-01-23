in Latest, News

What Trump’s speech at Davos is likely about

1 Comment

An interesting point of view from an Indian journalist about Trump and what his speech at Davos is about. It’s only about 9 minutes long.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08ZHqfH2oCM

oldandjaded
oldandjaded

EXCELLENT. Clear minded, emotionally detached, INTELLECTUAL analysis. You don’t get very much of that in the West. I’m watching for more of this guys commentary. First-rate stuff, from outside the brainwash bubble.

January 23, 2020

