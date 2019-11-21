The fifth Democrat debate kicked off Wednesday evening in Atlanta and is being co-hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post. 10 Communist Democrat candidates will face off as they compete for who can offer illegal aliens the most free stuff.

Grandpa Joe Biden was off to a rough start as he stumbled through a few talking points.

Biden jumbled his words and rambled about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“How would you get those same Republicans to work with you?” the moderator asked Biden.

Biden went off on a strange tangent, lied about the Trump-Ukraine hoax and ended up proclaiming that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want him to be the next president of the United States.

“I learned something about these impeachment trials. I learned that number one, Donald Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee…” Biden said. “Secondly I found out that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be president!”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/what-is-wrong-with-grandpa-joe-biden-jumbles-words-rambles-about-russia-vladimir-putin-during-dem-debate-video/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!