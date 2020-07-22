What God Wants

God created a good World

Something created the nature in which we live. This nature is very complex, logical, functional, rational, beautiful and harmonious. It means that a highly developed power that we could not conceive has created the world. I accepted that the name of this force is God. God created a good world. God certainly wants people to live well, but people deviate from his will.

The origin of religions

Some individuals have claimed that they received messages from God and passed out his will to the people. This was the origin of religions. Religions contain ancient wisdom that brings good to people, and that is why we can say that they carry the will of God. But why do the messages of God pass only the knowledge from the time when the religion originated? Why has God, as almighty and all-knowing, not said something more about the world that, according to the Bible, he created in six days? Or, perhaps most importantly, why did God not tell these messengers how to build a good society? Does the lack of knowledge that comes from the Bible mean that God’s messengers invented the words of God, or they were not able to understand his words well enough? Taking into account that different people received different messages from God, they have formed different religions. But God certainly has not sent different messages to different religions; he certainly did not deceive people.

Mistakes of religions

Also, the range of material written into religious books is very comprehensive but not useful in defining a good society. God is not a blabberer; he is an extremely effective creator, which means that his messages must be effective as well. In contrast, many sentences in religious books confront to wisdom which cannot make a good society. Such sentences definitely cannot be sent by God.

Most religions force people to follow the will of God obediently. God certainly does not want to force people into anything because coercion cannot make right. Power over people is a need of the spiritually undeveloped people. Control over people is a privilege that brings evil. This control creates stupidity, greed, hatred, destruction, wars, and hell on earth. It has nothing to do with the will of God. With this in regard, the religions which force people to follow God are in confrontation with the intention of God. God does not need power over people. He is far above such need. God wants us to create a good society.

Can we assume that among those people who wrote religious books were some who wanted to reach power over people? When you see how quickly today’s religious preachers improvise verses from the Bible to achieve intellectual superiority over religious people, then yes we can assume some writers of holy books did the same. These people entered ideas into religious texts that have nothing to do with the will of God. They created contradictions in the Bible. For example: God’s 6th commandment states: “Thou shall not murder” and Jesus Christ, Son of God, according to Luke (19:27) said: “But as for these enemies of mine who didn’t want me to be their king – bring them here and slaughter them in my presence.” The mistakes in the Bible have certainly prevented the progress of society.

The Bible has presented deeply wise and wonderful words of God

The following verses from the Bible undeniably confirm that God wants people to create a good society:

Psalm (89:14) ‘Righteousness and justice are the foundation of your throne; steadfast love and faithfulness go before you.’

Amos (5:7,15) ‘Ah, you that turn justice to wormwood, and bring righteousness to the ground! …Hate evil and love good and establish justice in the gate.’

Galatians (5:22-23) ‘The Spirit’s role in a person’s life is to perfect the person’s character, to make him like God. Its fruits, being shown in human behaviour, are the divine attributes of God: “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control…”’

Colossians (1:9-10) ‘The essence of all true spiritual knowledge lies in God’s divinely ordained laws. It is God’s desire that we be “filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding… in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.”’

Isaiah (9:6-7) “The government will be upon His [Christ’s] shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace, there will be no end.”

Micah (4:4) “Every man will sit under his own vine and under his own fig tree, and no one will make them afraid.”

Equal human rights will fulfill God’s will

My philosophy will bring righteousness and justice demanded in these verses through the implementation of equal human rights. Equal human rights will solve all the problems of society. Nothing else is needed to make a good society, and nothing else can do it. Equal human rights must be the will of God

Today we have defined equal human rights insufficiently. All equal human rights are established on the formal level, while reality suggests that they are not equal. A president of the country may send people to war, and people cannot do it to him. Bosses may fire workers, and workers cannot do it to them. Teachers may force students to accept knowledge, and students cannot do it to them. Where are the equal human rights here? Throughout history, authorities have prevented the development of equal human rights. They have never existed, and this is the reason society was never good. People do not know even how they are supposed to look like and do not understand how important they are.

Equal human rights imply that all people have equal opportunities in their lives. This includes the right of all people to participate equally in decision-making processes on all issues of common interest. Until recently, equal human rights were not even possible to establish because it was impossible to harmonize the needs and decisions of all people. This has become possible only with the development of computer technology.

The equal rights of evaluation among people will bring a radical transformation of powers in capitalism, which will completely change the world. I’ve called it democratic anarchy. Each person will have an equal right to evaluate a few people of their choice. A positive assessment will bring small awards to the assessed person, and a negative evaluation will carry small punishments. Such assessments will direct every person to respect other people; to do everything they can to beautify other people’s lives, and do nothing that can hurt other people. This will be the basis for the establishment of a healthy, constructive, and productive orientation of society.

Mutual evaluations among people are the most important principle of equal human rights. It was suggested in the Bible: Proverbs (18:17) “The first one to plead his cause seems right until his neighbour comes and examines him.” Democratic anarchy will especially affect authorities after which they will become people’s servants as it was predicted according to Mark (10:42-44) “Jesus called them together and said, “You know that those who are regarded as rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be slave of all.””

***

Equal human rights also mean that every person must have the right to work. As long as there is unemployment, such a right does not exist. Unemployment will be eliminated by shortening working hours proportionally to the rate of unemployment. This would increase the demand for workers on the free market so that employers would have to pay them more. Then workers will be able to buy more, which will remove the present problems of capitalism. This will make good capitalism.

The ultimate stage of equal human rights will create an equal possibility for the employment of every worker at every public work post at any time. It will be necessary to open a permanent competition of workers for every public work post. The best worker would get the right to work at any time. I know it sounds impossible because such a division of labour never existed. But the realization of it is just a technical problem. I have developed a system that will effectively evaluate the productivity of work offers, harmonize rewards for work, and define the job responsibilities of workers. No economy can be more productive than the one where each job gets the best available worker. Public companies will become more productive than private ones so that the latter will go down in history. This will be good socialism.

The final result of the establishment of equal human rights will be visible in good communism, where people will establish equal consumer rights. To realize it, people need to discover new values that will come as the result of equal human rights, values that follow the will of God. These values are significantly larger than money. Then we can expect that all people will individually and voluntarily assign all their incomes for taxes. They will democratically direct the production, which will bring stability to the production process and make all the goods and services for all people free of charge.

My philosophy will make Heaven on Earth

Equal human rights will bring freedom, justice, love, peace, wisdom, joy, and very good to people unconditionally. I have presented the results of equal human rights implementation in the scientific book Humanism – A Philosophic-Ethical-Political-Economic Study of the Development of the Society. Also, I presented the bright future of humankind through three stories in three screenplays Good Capitalism, Good Socialism, and Good Communism so that everyone is supposed to understand it. One can take a very good peek into the future by reading them. But unfortunately, society is extremely slow in accepting new social ideas.

Am I Jesus Christ?

My vision of equal human rights will finally eliminate social evil and create Heaven on Earth. This is exactly what God expects from the people on the planet Earth. Does it mean I am the way, the truth, and the life? (John 14:6) According to the Bible, the Messiah will create Heaven on Earth (Amos 9:13-15). Does it mean that I am the Messiah? Since I belong to the Christian religion, it should mean that I am Jesus Christ and that my path leads to God the Father only. To accelerate the acceptance of my ideas, I asked: Am I Jesus Christ?

Bible does not allow me to be Jesus Christ

According to the Bible, I cannot be Jesus Christ because I have not seen nor heard God the Father (Or I am not aware of it which does not help). According to the Bible, Jesus Christ and God the Father are one. But then, should not have Jesus Christ presented much more knowledge to be equated with the creator of the world? He showed in the Bible less understanding of the world we live in than me.

According to the Bible, I also cannot be Jesus Christ because I do not know anything about another world and eternal life. I can say something about it from the secular philosophical point of view. In the article Everlasting life, I quoted the studious Christian website “2001 Translation Bible,” which translates the original Bible written in Greek again. In the article “Does the Bible promises eternal life?” they answer, “the fact is; it doesn’t… at least, not in those exact words. Why not? Because the Greek word that other Bible translators render as “everlasting” (aionos) doesn’t mean that. It’s what we get the English word “eon” from, and it means a long time.” Due to the different meanings of related words in different languages, Bible translators sometimes interpreted the lyrics freely.

I do not reject the possibility that eternal life exists because I do not have any evidence that it does not exist. However, I asked myself whether eternal life is desirable, even if it is only in spiritual form? (The laws of physics deny the eternity of matter.) One could say that the actor Christopher Reeve was practically destined to spiritual life. He fell from a horse, broke his neck and was immobile for life. He did not like such a spiritual life, was unhappy and even thought of suicide. But suppose eternal spiritual life exists. Can you imagine what this eternal life would be if an individual desires a glass of red wine that they could never drink?

Why do Christians believe that eternal life must be good? I think I have an approximate answer to this question. People who are not free, people who are afraid, are not able to satisfy the needs of their lives. And there is no difference between authorities and their subordinates here. Narcissistic authorities need to achieve supremacy in society and are slaves to their megalomaniac ideas that cannot be realized. People who live under the oppression of authorities and obediently follow them, also cannot meet their needs. Both do not live well and are afraid of death because they feel that they did not live their lives well enough. I believe that is the main reason why they need faith in a much better and eternal life in heaven.

People who live in freedom, who are responsible for their lives and for the nature that surrounds them, live life in its fullness. Such people are not afraid of death because they recognize that their living has fulfilled their life expectations. Death brings them freedom in the broadest sense because they practically do not need anything anymore. Spiritual writers have shown this state in their work. For example, Victor Hugo in the novel “Les Misérables” and even more, Henryk Sienkiewicz in the novel “Quo Vadis.” I believe that God made the best solution for the people and a longer life than God had predicted would be a disadvantage. God allocates a good life and death as a gift to the people who follow His will based on a productive way of living and respect for the rights of others.

At the end questions for all

The Church does not accept me as the Messiah. Is it because so many mistakes exist in the Bible? If my philosophy may create Heaven on Earth, is there a chance that I might be Jesus Christ? If that chance exists, would it not be a prime task of the Church and Christians around the world to examine my philosophy? If my philosophy proves it can build Heaven on Earth, can I be Jesus Christ?

