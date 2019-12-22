Equal Human Rights will Build a Good Society Unconditionally

Many people think that the escape from an entirely wrong history of humankind will come from some high level of knowledge that people cannot understand. The output should be based on the work of great thinkers such are Jesus, Buddha, Mohammad, Kant, Hegel, Marx, etc. However, by following these people, we are not on the right path. The lack of the ability to have thus far created a good society confirms that.

But why would we not try to find a common denominator for all positively oriented philosophies and develop it? That might produce a good result. I think that all contemporary philosophers agree that people have to have equal rights. The development and acceptance of equal human, civil, legal, constitutional, and other rights all over the world confirm that the relationship between people is evolving toward equal rights.

But do we, the people, as the result of this effort, have equal rights today? No, we do not! The equal rights are established on a formal level, while the reality presents that rights are not equal among people. The president of your country may send you to war, and you cannot do it to them. Your boss may abuse or fire you, and you cannot do it to them. Your teacher may force you to accept knowledge, and you cannot do it to them. Where are the equal human rights here?

Authorities impose their will on the people, and people have to follow their will. Such a relationship creates on one side, privileged people, and on the other side, deprived ones. This creates a major social problem. I wrote more about this in the article Privileges are evil. Privileges are the biggest mistake humanity has ever made. I saw it firsthand, so it was not hard for me to research ideas of equal human rights for 25 years. That means one does not need to search for an escape from today’s social problems in a profound philosophy. The exit is located on a very shallow level of philosophy.

Equal human rights primarily include the right of all people to equally participate in the decision-making processes on all issues of common interest in society. Today, that right is partly implemented through the process of democracy, but democracy is not efficient enough in following the needs of people. Besides, democracy cannot support the needs of individuals, so they often remain unsatisfied. By being aware of this, I have created a simple idea that will successfully represent the needs of every individual and society as a whole. This will be achieved by mutual evaluation among people, which I call democratic anarchy.

Each person will get an equal right to evaluate, let’s say, three people positively, and three people negatively every month. Each positive evaluation will bring a small award to the assessed person, and each negative assessment will result in a small punishment. This will direct every person in society to respect the needs of every person, to create the highest possible conveniences to the community, and to reduce or abolish the creation of any forms of inconvenience. Thus, equal rights among people will create a good society.

Equal rights among people require that every person has the right to work. This is, in theory, a highly developed right, but in practice, unemployment is still normalized. Shortening working hours proportionally to the unemployment rate will eliminate unemployment. It will increase the demand for workers and their salaries. Workers will be able to purchase more, the economy will grow, and society will prosper. I wrote more about it in the article Full employment is a turning point of capitalism.

Human rights should be developed further by forming equal access of every person to every public workplace at any time through a new division of labour. The best available worker will get every job. Only this should be called socialism. Socialism will be more productive than capitalism so that the latter will go down in history. More about this can be found in my article The Future of Economics. People will accept socialism in a distant future as a final act of the abolition of privileges and unequal rights in society.

All social evil starts with unequal rights among people, and all social evil will be entirely removed when equal rights among people are established. Then, the president would not dare to call for war, managers will not hire or fire workers, and teachers will no longer teach the material of that which does not interest students. The consistent acceptance of equal rights among people will solve all social problems. And there is no other realistic way to achieve a good society. Everything I wrote in my philosophy is the result of the development of this idea.

