What could happen to Helsinki if Finland is about to join NATO

Eric Zuesse

Russia has said many times that it will not accept any new nation’s being added to America’s main anti-Russian military alliance, NATO, because adding it might reduce to only 7 minutes or even less the amount of time for Russia to launch its retaliatory weapons if U.S. missiles become launched against Moscow from Ukraine or Finland, which are the two Russia-bordering nations that are the nearest ones to Moscow. Adding Ukraine or Finland to NATO would allow American nuclear weapons to be placed that close to Moscow; and this is at least as unacceptable to Russia as the prospect of Soviet missiles in Cuba was to America in the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Consequently, if Ukraine or Finland become on the verge of joining NATO, then Russia might pre-emptively launch a bomb (such as this) to destroy that nation’s Government in Helsinki beforehand. The advantage of doing so would be that until the joining, the existing NATO member-nations would have no contractual obligation to go to war against Russia if Russia invades that prospective new NATO-member nation, but it would have such a contractual obligation AFTER Ukraine or Finland have already become NATO members. Article 5 of the NATO contract (or Treaty) obligates each and every existing NATO member-nation immediately to go to war against any nation that has invaded any other NATO member-nation. For some reason, Putin has not warned Finland that if Finland is about to become a NATO member-nation, then Russia will invade it before it joins, nor has he offered to Finland a binding treaty obligation from Russia NEVER to invade Finland if and only if Finland REMAINS outside of any and all military alliances with America or any other nation that is hostile toward Russia. It would be tragic if Putin destroys Helsinki pre-emptively without having previously informed Finland’s Government that Russia will be happy to give it a contractually binding and internationally enforceable promise never to invade Finland if and only if Finland remains a neutral nation. If he doesn’t make the offer ahead of time, then virtually the entire world will be blaming Russia — not America — if and when Russia pre-emptively invades Finland (such as by this) in order to prevent Finland from joining America’s anti-Russian military alliance. Thus far, all that Putin has offered to any nation that is considering to join NATO, is vague threats, no positive inducements that could increase the safety both of Russians and of residents in the nation that is considering to join NATO. Putin’s behavior in that regard is shockingly remiss — contrary to the interests not ONLY of prospective additional NATO-member nations, but of Russia’s own citizens. It’s a mystery why Putin hasn’t already publicly offered this to Finland.

As things now stand — with Putin speaking only of demands and making vague threats — the world is getting closer and closer each and every day to a WW III, in which the U.S. Government seeks to rule the entire world, while the Russian Government issues only threats and demands, no offers to nations that decide NOT to join America’s intensely dangerous anti-Russian gang. He seems to be offering no inducement to the nearest bordering nations, for them to be geostrategically neutral instead of to become part of the rabidly anti-Russian American empire. Whatever his strategy might be, it appears to lack fundamental common sense, because offering ONLY sticks and NO carrots isn’t in ANYONE’s best interest.

Russia is a severely threatened nation — threatened by the U.S. regime — but is responding only by demands (very rational and justified ones, I might add) and threats, and is therefore very easy for its enemies to portray falsely as being instead the aggressor (when the actual aggressor is clearly the U.S. regime). If Putin can’t do better than that, he probably won’t remain in power there much longer — and the U.S. regime might replace him, which it has long been trying to do. He needs to do much better, not only for the Russian people, but for the people of the entire world, in order to avoid a WW III.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

