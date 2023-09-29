What Changes There Will Be When China and Russia Become the World’s Two Leading Nations

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

China, the world’s leading nation in human resources, and Russia, the world’s leading nation in natural resources, border one-another, have no border-disputes, have the same ideology (win-win, which contrasts starkly against The West’s, which is win-lose or even — in America’s particular case — possibly lose-lose, which latter is the ideology that’s commonly called “neoconservatism” in America and “nazism” in Europe, and which ideology places as its highest objective destroying all competitors, even if that will also entail self-destruction: it’s based actually on hatred, an obsession to destroy ‘the enemy’).

Furthermore, on 26 September 2023, Russia’s RT News posted a lengthy article about history, “Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’”, which provided the cultural background from which Vladimir Putin’s many repeated statements of his win-win ideology have their roots; and on that same date, China’s Government posted at its Global Times site, a very lengthy (22,000-word) statement of exactly the same win-win ideology, but as being rooted in Chinese culture, “A Global Community of Shared Future: China’s Proposals and Actions”; and, so, it’s clear that these two nations already are one country, even to an extent to which few of the world’s existing countries are — remarkably united in their ideology. The most solidly established nation is the one that is the most united in its ideology.

Therefore, if the world survives, then China and Russia will eventually become one country in fact, and perhaps the biggest barrier that it will have to address during the transition to become one country will be much the same that Switzerland (like a number of other countries) has already successfully overcome, which is the multi-language-problem, and the associated difficulties of constructing one shared culture out of what now are two or more different cultures.

The leaders of both China and Russia (Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping) have consistently, throughout their periods of leadership, advocated and practiced an ideology that is win-win, which means starting always from a position of equal rights for all nations — zero supremacism — and an avoidance of win-lose measures except when and where the national security of one’s own nation requires ultimately a resort to coercion (such as happened when, in February 2022, Russia resorted to coercion eight years after America’s coup installed in Ukraine, in February 2014, a neoconservative rabidly anti-Russian government which was increasingly threatening to position U.S. missiles onto Ukraine’s border with Russia within 300 miles of The Kremlin).

To the extent that Russia and China will grow their shared economy by marrying Russia’s dominance in natural resources with China’s dominance in human resources, it will become increasingly the world’s leader in trade, to such an extent that it will be establishing the standard that the entire world will increasingly be adopting. However, right now, outside of those two countries, international commerce is carried out predominantly in a third language, English, which is far easier for the rest of the world to learn than is either the Russian language or the Chinese language — both of which have alphabets and other idiosyncracies that are unique to themselves and that are not closely associated with many other languages.

The language that is the most-understood around the world is English, and it is easier for a Russian to learn than Chinese is, and is easier for a Chinese to learn than Russian is. Chinese is the world’s most-spoken language, but it’s all almost only within China, and therefore isn’t commonly used in international commerce. Furthermore, the world’s third-most-spoken language is Spanish; and a Spanish-language Web-page that’s titled in English translation as “The 20 easiest and most difficult languages to learn” ranks English as the 5th-easiest, saying: “Although English is not the easiest language to learn for some people, it is one of the most accessible languages and that is why it is the most used language in the world and spoken by the most nationalities. One of the reasons why English is easy to learn is because there is a great educational offer to train in this language and the British and American influence is very great around the globe. On the other hand, a large amount of its vocabulary is based on words with Latin roots, something that does not happen in other Germanic languages such as, for example, German.” (So, German isn’t within the 10 easiest.) By contrast: that Website ranks Chinese as being possibly the most difficult of all. Furthermore, a Web-page that is titled “What is the most difficult language to learn if you speak Spanish?” says, flat-out, that “The most difficult language to learn if you speak Spanish is without a doubt Mandarin Chinese. That is because it does not even have an alphabet, that is, it lacks a syllabic phonetic writing system. And how does Mandarin Chinese writing work? Through thousands of symbols that mean different things. So first you must learn to speak it, and then, to read and write in Mandarin Chinese, you must match each word with the corresponding symbol.” This same site says that Russian is among the most difficult, because “It is a complicated language that has a case system, which means that nouns and pronouns change shape depending on their function in the sentence. Furthermore, it does not use our alphabetic system, but its writing is based on the Cyrillic system.”

If China and Russia together are to join to become the world’s future leading nation, then clearly they will be teaching English as a second language in all of their K-12 schools. This will not only facilitate commerce between both countries, but it will enormously facilitate the commerce between each of them and the entire rest of the world. Putin and Xi should establish this, English as a second language, throughout their respective countries, as being a goal, and the method and timeline for achieving it.

