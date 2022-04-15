What Can We Expect From The Online Safety Bill?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This is the title of a nearly fifty minute webinar by Big Brother Watch. Presenter Mark Johnson is joined by Baroness Claire Fox.

The actual bill can be found on the official British Government website where it is trumpeted thus: World-first online safety laws introduced in Parliament.

Indeed. We are also told “New measures include tougher and quicker criminal sanctions for tech bosses and new criminal offences for falsifying and destroying data”.

Baroness Cox points out that what the Government calls true information and what is actually true information are often two very different things. She drew comparisons with the Arab Spring.

She said, somewhat alarmingly, that there isn’t much opposition to it, especially from the Labour Party, but we still have time to stop it.

The bill is represented as reducing the power of Big Tech, and it does this by…outsourcing the job of policing the Web to them.

It’s difficult to believe Cox was once a communist, she certainly has a controversial past, but she is right on the money now and clearly an asset to the House Of Lords. She and Johnson are both concerned with the nebulousness of some of the terms used, like what is harm? Then there is the issue of secondary legislation, which isn’t debated to any degree; this can, and does, result in actions being taken in the real world literally on the whim of one government minister. She cited Covid as an example.

Late in the webinar, Johnson took questions. These were depressing: who decides what words mean, what is harmful and to whom?

He finished with a call to people to petition the Government. For all the good that will do.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report