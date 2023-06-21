Welcome To The Big Brother House

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

For those readers who are not junk TV addicts, Big Brother was the name of a fairly long-running TV series. There have in fact been several such series, but regardless of that, most readers will have heard of a character called Big Brother. Some of you might have even read the book in which he appears, which is of course George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984. If you haven’t read it, then most of our masters have; unfortunately, they appear to believe it was an instruction manual rather than a warning to us all.

In a story that has received less coverage than it should have, less than it needs to, Baltimore denizen Brandon Jackson had his own encounter with Big Brother last month, a smart device that locked him out of his home.

After Brandon wrote on Medium about what happened and made a fifteen minute YouTube video about it, only his second such video in two years, the story was taken up by Mail Online. Check out the video first thing if you can.

Brandon is obviously a very tech savvy individual as well as a diplomatic one, but the main point he makes is that if you buy a piece of equipment, you own it and should not be denied your ownership without due process. And you should not be denied entry to your own home if an Amazon employee hears a racial slur through your doorbell – a genuine racial slur, or in this case, an imaginary one.

Yes, that really is what happened, but in case you hadn’t noticed, this has been happening a lot recently. The artist formerly known as Kanye West was told he must close his accounts with JP Morgan Chase over what was called an outburst. Whatever his mental state, nothing West has ever said comes close to some of the bile spewed over white people, Americans, Christians, gender-critical (ie sane) women, or over men (half the human race) by feminists.

Many others have suffered a similar fate – like the Canadian truckers – and if a central bank digital currency is ever imposed on Americans, or on anyone else, bureaucrats and apparatchiks will ramp up the tyranny like never before on anyone they dislike on any pretext or none.

This tyranny can be thwarted though. First, use cash whenever you can in preference to bank cards, for small purchases certainly. Don’t buy from companies that hate you, and especially don’t purchase smart appliances for your home or smart anything without fully understanding what you are signing up for.

