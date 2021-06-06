WEF’s “Invest in Forests” Exposed: Global Surveillance Grid

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Don’t ask about IKEA.
Don’t ask about Austrian logging companies who respect their own
trees only.
And please don’t ask about the Carpathian forest.
Nor do we want to know about the Finns.
Nor do we want to know about the Danube basin environmental
problems.
The European Union has all of these issues “in hand”
Don’t worry, be happy.
Moreover do not under any circumstances take notice of this information:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-4th-june-2021
All of this is off limits for serfs, “schleppers” and middle mangers.
Rothschild Rockefeller owned Vanguard and Blackrock own every stock on sale as from Amazon, Nestle, Apple, all Banks, Shell Exxon and many others. Oh but EU is importing CO2 zero emission logged wood from the Brazillian Amazone. Borneo, Sumatra and Java has no forrest anymore. Ethanol from sugarcane grown in former forrests to be added to petrol. Trees will replace food.