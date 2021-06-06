in Latest, Video

WEF’s “Invest in Forests” Exposed: Global Surveillance Grid

source

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
June 6, 2021

Don’t ask about IKEA.

Don’t ask about Austrian logging companies who respect their own

trees only.

And please don’t ask about the Carpathian forest.

Nor do we want to know about the Finns.

Nor do we want to know about the Danube basin environmental

problems.

The European Union has all of these issues “in hand”

Don’t worry, be happy.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
June 6, 2021

Moreover do not under any circumstances take notice of this information:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-4th-june-2021

All of this is off limits for serfs, “schleppers” and middle mangers.

Tom
Tom
June 6, 2021

Rothschild Rockefeller owned Vanguard and Blackrock own every stock on sale as from Amazon, Nestle, Apple, all Banks, Shell Exxon and many others. Oh but EU is importing CO2 zero emission logged wood from the Brazillian Amazone. Borneo, Sumatra and Java has no forrest anymore. Ethanol from sugarcane grown in former forrests to be added to petrol. Trees will replace food.

