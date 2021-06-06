JBS Shutdown: Biggest Attack on Food in History – Shortages Expected

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
The Americans do not know just how vulnerable they are.
Nor who they should be treating as their real enemy.
If you think you are exempt from being subjected to a meat shortage by living in the UK, Australia, Canada or New Zealand, you are mistaken.
So the Biden administration has expressed their disdain for oil and meat and “magically” an oil pipeline and a multi-state meat processor get “hacked.” And also “magically” the “intelligence” community (you remember them from their non-stop claims about Russian influence, election tampering, etc. during the Trump administration – ALL proven to be 100% BS) comes forward to blame the Russians. Wow, who didn’t see that one coming? Only the gullible would think that this is anything other than the work of the same Deep State that brought you the plannedemic, 9-11, 4 years of soft coup attempts, etc.
Years ago,here in Missouri, we had many small canneries and butchers. Those all disappeared. I believe regs had something to do with this. Farmers now have problems getting their poultry, beef, etc., to market. The FDA is the loggerhead. Many of us prefer to buy from farmers, but there’s no price advantage. You would think that shipping, middlemen charges, etc would make a difference. The difference however, is in the quality of meat….these animals are outdoors and healthy. But, slaughter is a problem.
WOW ! Incredible. How come we are always told Americans are indispensible and clever people, yet it would appear, they are unable to solve these issues themselves. ? In Tasmania, they have mobile slaughters who will come to your farm and slaughter your animals/birds for you at a nominal charge. Why is such a system impossible to implement in the U.S. ? Such slaughterers are licensed and must comply with local health standards. Also, as I recall, in many states in the U.S. it’s perfectly fine to hunt and slaughter wild life within season and providing you have a license… Read more »
Great news indeed. Meat-eaters are about to get what they deserve. It’s high time they do.
Do I tell you what to eat ? Then how about returning that respect, and do likewise ?
Just eating plant based meals has obviously affected your brain and thinking capacity. Two ounces per day of first class protein (meat) contains all the essential amino acids, and some of the vitamins and minerals for good health. The problem is not eating meat per se, it is that we all eat far too much of it, promoted by the advertising companies and marketing men – all of whom are bought and paid for by the elites to increase profits. If humans ate adequate amounts of everything instead of gorging on behalf of profit, there would be much more to… Read more »