in Latest, Video

Weapons makes Raytheon goes woke, teaches CRT to employees

19 Views

Weapons makes Raytheon goes woke, teaches CRT to employees

****News Topic 472*****
Woke Raytheon: Nuclear missile-maker segregates employees, teaches critical race theory – documents

Woke Raytheon: Nuclear missile-maker segregates employees, teaches critical race theory – documents

US military contractor Raytheon Technologies, which just got a $2 billion nuclear cruise missile deal, also operates a ‘diversity’ campaign that segregates employees by race, rejects equality, and even advocates “white spaces.” On Tuesday, researcher Christopher Rufo published screenshots of documents he obtained from inside Raytheon, with details of their “anti-racist” campaign.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

New Edward Lear Poems Discovered

TPLF shocks Ethiopian gov. with decisive military win. UNSC calls for ceasefire