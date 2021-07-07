in Latest, Video

TPLF shocks Ethiopian gov. with decisive military win. UNSC calls for ceasefire

Ethiopia on the brink of collapse as the Tigray conflict reaches a boiling point
The country’s erratic prime minister continues to fan the flames.

After eight months of failing to treat the war, atrocities, and famine in the Tigray region of Ethiopia with the seriousness that they deserve, the United Nations Security Council is finally meeting on the crisis as early as this week. What has occasioned this is the military triumph of the Tigray Defense Force over the Ethiopian army.

Abiy Ahmed says he wants a period of silence in Tigray after TPLF seized control of the regional capital, Mekelle.

