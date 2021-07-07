TPLF shocks Ethiopian gov. with decisive military win. UNSC calls for ceasefire
The Duran: Episode 1028
Ethiopia on the brink of collapse as the Tigray conflict reaches a boiling point
The country’s erratic prime minister continues to fan the flames.
Ethiopia on the brink of collapse as the Tigray conflict reaches a boiling point – Responsible Statecraft
After eight months of failing to treat the war, atrocities, and famine in the Tigray region of Ethiopia with the seriousness that they deserve, the United Nations Security Council is finally meeting on the crisis as early as this week. What has occasioned this is the military triumph of the Tigray Defense Force over the Ethiopian army.
Ethiopia PM defends handling of Tigray conflict after rebel gains
Ethiopia PM defends handling of Tigray conflict after rebel gains
Abiy Ahmed says he wants a period of silence in Tigray after TPLF seized control of the regional capital, Mekelle.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.