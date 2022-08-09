“We Can’t Win A War With China” Says Military Expert

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Is the United States prepared for escalating tensions with China over Taiwan that might genuinely lead to actual war? Former Defense Department advisor Col. Douglas MacGregor tells Tucker Carlson the answer is a decided “no,” and yet the United States seems determined to bumble our way into a senseless war that we can’t win.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.