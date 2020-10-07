WATCH: Int’l Lawyers Bringing Class Action Over “Covid Scandal”

From Off-Guardian.org

Litigators describe lockdown as “the greatest crime ever committed against the public”

Hello I am Reiner Fuellmich, and I have been admitted to the bar in Germany and in California for 26 years. I have been practicing law, primarily as a trial lawyer, against fraudulent corporations such as Deutsche Bank – formerly one of the world’s largest and most respected banks, today one of the most toxic criminal organizations in the world – VW one of the world’s largest and most respected car manufacturers, today notorious for its giant diesel fraud – and Kuehne + Nagel the world’s largest shipping company, we’re suing them in a multi-million dollar bribery case.

I’m also one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee. Since July 10th 2020 this committee has been listening to a large number of international scientists and experts testimony to find answers to questions about the corona crisis, which more and more people worldwide are asking.

All the above-mentioned cases of corruption and fraud committed by the German corporations pale in comparison in view of the extent of the damage that the corona crisis has caused and continues to cause. This corona crisis, according to all we know today, must be renamed a corona scandal and those responsible for it must be criminally prosecuted and sued for civil damages on a political level.

Everything must be done to make sure that no one will ever again be in a position of such power as to be able to defraud humanity or to attempt to manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.

