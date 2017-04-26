WATCH: British PM wants to prevent ‘tourism’

She didn't specify if she wants to prevent British people from travelling or if she wants to stop people from visiting Britain.

With Brexit under way (kind of), many in Britain are feeling more nationalistic and even more isolationist in their outlook.

It is widely known that the arrival of cheap flights from the UK to Europe in recent decades, has seen a boom in UK tourism to countries like Spain, Greece, Portugal and Italy, but it seems the current British Prime Minister Theresa May wants to put an end to all that. Or perhaps she just wants to stop people from visiting Britain?

In a speech she said that it is her goal to make Britain a leader in ‘preventing tourism’.

She probably meant terrorism, but these days who knows.

Watch the video and decide for yourselves.