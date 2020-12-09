Warnings of Infertility Come Directly With Pfizer Vaccine

By by Brian Shilhavy

Quick Summary:

Documents with warnings about the vaccine are now available… Patients Version / Doctor’s Version and the Doctor’s Version… has all of the warnings. Here is the warnings from Pfizer:

1: If you are pregnant, you are taking a huge chance as they did not test the vaccine on pregnant women… What kind of damage will this have on you or your baby?

2: “It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility”

3: Vaccine is not recommended for anyone under 16 years of age.

4: Vaccine might not work!

5: Interactions studies were note done.. In other words they do not know if the vaccine will cause damages when combined with the other vaccines or (drugs?) you are now taking.

Vaccine companies have no responsibility should you get damaged by the vaccine.. in other words… take the vaccine at your own risk and at your own expense, should damages occur you are totally on your own.

UK Government Warns Doctors About Infertility Possibility with Pfizer COVID Vaccine, But NO Warning to Patients! |

As we reported earlier this week, the U.K. became the first nation to issue emergency authorization for the Pfizer experimental mRNA COVID vaccine, with jabs expected to start with the public any day now.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care and the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has just published guidelines for the roll out of Pfizer vaccine.

There is a 10-page document for UK Healthcare Professionals, and a shorter 5-page document for recipients. This is public information (for now), and Health Impact News has secured copies of each.

In the leaflet for recipients, it gives strict warnings to women who are pregnant and breast-feeding.

Pregnancy and breast-feeding

There is currently limited data available on the use of this vaccine in pregnant women. If you are pregnant or breast-feeding, think you may be pregnant or are planning to have a baby, ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice before you receive this vaccine. As a precaution, you should avoid becoming pregnant until at least 2 months after the vaccine.

However, in the longer document issued to “Healthcare Professionals,” it gives an additional warning (see red highlight):

4.6 Fertility, pregnancy and lactation Pregnancy

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2. Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy. For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose. Breast-feeding

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used during breast-feeding. Fertility

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.

Why was this warning not included in the leaflet to be distributed to the recipients of the vaccine? The leaflet to the recipients starts out with this text:

Read all of this leaflet carefully before you receive this vaccine because it contains important

information for you. * Keep this leaflet. You may need to read it again.

* If you have any further questions, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

* If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible

side effects not listed in this leaflet. See section 4.

So after someone reads the shorter leaflet prior to deciding whether or not to get the vaccine, the only way a young woman would know about the warning about potential infertility issues, would be if they asked their doctor or other healthcare provider a specific question about fertility.

And even then, it is dependent upon that doctor having completely read the longer document, and answering the young woman’s question on fertility issues accurately.

If you live in the UK, please print out the longer document published for the doctors, and make sure everyone you know who is considering getting this vaccine reads it, and not just the shorter document published for “recipients.”

As we have previously reported, Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former head of Pfizer research, filed a STAY OF ACTION with the European Medicines Agency, together with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, and he warned them about the potential effects of this vaccine on fertility, as he wrote that the experimental Pfizer COVID vaccine is:

expected to induce the formation of humoral antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. Syncytin-1 (see Gallaher, B., “Response to nCoV2019 Against Backdrop of Endogenous Retroviruses” – http://virological.org/t/response-to-ncov2019-against-backdrop-of-endogenous-retroviruses/396), which is derived from human endogenous retroviruses (HERV) and is responsible for the development of a placenta in mammals and humans and is therefore an essential prerequisite for a successful pregnancy, is also found in homologous form in the spike proteins of SARS viruses. There is no indication whether antibodies against spike proteins of SARS viruses would also act like anti-Syncytin-1 antibodies. However, if this were to be the case this would then also prevent the formation of a placenta which would result in vaccinated women essentially becoming infertile. To my knowledge, Pfizer/BioNTech has yet to release any samples of written materials provided to patients, so it is unclear what, if any, information regarding (potential) fertility-specific risks caused by antibodies is included. According to section 10.4.2 of the Pfizer/BioNTech trial protocol, a woman of childbearing potential (WOCBP) is eligible to participate if she is not pregnant or breastfeeding, and is using an acceptable contraceptive method as described in the trial protocol during the intervention period (for a minimum of 28 days after the last dose of study intervention). This means that it could take a relatively long time before a noticeable number of cases of postvaccination infertility could be observed. (Source.)

Why Only People Over the Age of 16?

The other issue brought out in these guidelines that raises serious questions, is why are they only recommending the vaccine for individuals over the age of 16? They state:

The safety and efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 in children under 16 years of age have not yet been established.

But one of the trial groups that tested the vaccine had children between the age of 12 and 15. From the longer document for doctors:

Study BNT162-01 (Study 1) enrolled 60 participants, 18 through 55 years of age. Study C4591001 (Study 2) enrolled approximately 44,000 participants, 12 years of age or older. In Study 2, a total of 21,720 participants 16 years of age or older received at least one dose of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b and 21,728 participants 16 years of age or older received placebo.

Unless I am missing something here, or my math is off, if there were 44,000 participants in Study 2 that were 12 years of age and older, and “21,720 participants 16 years of age or older received at least one dose of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b and 21,728 participants 16 years of age or older received placebo,” then that means 552 participants were children between the age of 12 and 15.

That is more than the total of Study 1, which included only 60 participants between the age of 18 and 55.

So what happened to these children between the ages of 12 and 15? They were obviously included in the study for a reason. Did parents actually give their consent to include these children? Or were they wards of the Government having been medically kidnapped from their parents, so that consent was not necessary?

Also, what is the percentage of participants above the age of 55, the group most at risk? They were not even included in Study 1, for some reason.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report