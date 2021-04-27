in Latest, Video

WaPo & ABC Poll highlights Dear Leader’s first 100 days in office

164 Views 3 Votes 1 Comment

WaPo & ABC Poll highlights Dear Leader’s first 100 days in office

****News Topic 386*****
Biden scores majority approval after 100 days, but the numbers don’t add up

Biden scores majority approval after 100 days, but the numbers don’t add up

A majority of Americans approve of Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, and the president has been treated to glowing media coverage. But behind the poll numbers might be a different story. Biden’s first 100 days in office have been busy.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jester Moment
Jester Moment
April 27, 2021
Rate this article :
     

Who believes polls!? Especially MSM polls!!! The numbers are meaningless.

0
Reply

Oscars train station train wreck ceremony

Tesla sells 10% of Bitcoin holdings. Clemson QB paid in crypto