WaPo & ABC Poll highlights Dear Leader’s first 100 days in office
****News Topic 386*****
Biden scores majority approval after 100 days, but the numbers don’t add up
Biden scores majority approval after 100 days, but the numbers don’t add up
A majority of Americans approve of Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, and the president has been treated to glowing media coverage. But behind the poll numbers might be a different story. Biden’s first 100 days in office have been busy.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Who believes polls!? Especially MSM polls!!! The numbers are meaningless.