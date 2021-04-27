Oscars train station train wreck ceremony
Oscars ratings absolutely TANKED — down 50% year over year
The 2021 Oscars fell more than 50% year-over-year in overnight ratings, OutKick has learned. Here’s a look at the past three years:
Holding the Oscars in a train station makes sense – the show was a ghastly train wreck
Follow RT on As evidenced by this most recent disastrously dull and incoherent ceremony, the annual Academy Awards are on the fast track to irrelevance. My biggest question regarding 2021’s egregiously bungled and boring Oscar telecast is…if an awards show collapses but no one is watching, does it make a sound?
I guess to expect leadership from Hollywood is fruitless. I didn’t watch because I believed they were hostage to the BLM mentality so why watch. They are Covid Captured. Anthony Hopkins was a big welcome surprise. But if actors AND actresses had doffed their masks and shown the way to sanity by attending the ceremonies, that would have been a contribution. As it is, it makes one believe in the word that all of successful Hollywood folks are “owned” by the dark side. As to Glen Close, this is Hollywood Royalty? Yee Gods. This was a funeral.