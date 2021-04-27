John Kerry BUSTED giving up Israel and informing Iran in leaked audio
The Duran: Episode 954
‘This never happened’: John Kerry denies telling Iran FM of Israeli strikes on Syria after GOP demands he resign over leaked audio
‘This never happened’: John Kerry denies telling Iran FM of Israeli strikes on Syria after GOP demands he resign over leaked audio
US climate envoy John Kerry has denied passing information on Israeli military ops in Syria to his one-time Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who made the charge in leaked audio, enraging Republican critics. A controversial recording leaked to the New York Times on Sunday captured a far-reaching, hours-long discussion between Zarif and economist Saeed Leylaz.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.