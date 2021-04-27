Despite Russia’s Rebuff Desperate Zelensky Says Is “Arranging” Summit With Putin
Zelensky instructs chief of staff to arrange meeting with Putin
Earlier, Putin offered to meet in Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I indeed offered to meet in Donbas. The president of the Russian Federation confirmed his wish to meet, but in Moscow.
