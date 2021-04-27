in Latest, Video

Despite Russia’s Rebuff Desperate Zelensky Says Is “Arranging” Summit With Putin

Despite Russia’s Rebuff Desperate Zelensky Says Is “Arranging” Summit With Putin
Zelensky instructs chief of staff to arrange meeting with Putin

Zelensky instructs chief of staff to arrange meeting with Putin

Earlier, Putin offered to meet in Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I indeed offered to meet in Donbas. The president of the Russian Federation confirmed his wish to meet, but in Moscow.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

