The Mouse Takes On the Dragon: UK Sends Navy To Pacific To Challenge China
‘Britain’s deployment is not to be provocative,’ says defence sec as UK sends aircraft carrier and other warships towards China
London has defended the UK’s decision to send a strike group, including its new £3 billion aircraft carrier, to the East Asia to visit allies and take part in exercises, claiming it is not being “provocative” towards China.
